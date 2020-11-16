Stay out of Iran nuclear deal, outgoing Israeli ambassador to US urges Biden

“The Biden administration will be making a mistake if it goes back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran,” Ron Dermer recently told a panel discussion.

By Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, urged President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to not reenter the nuclear deal with Iran that the current president, Donald Trump, exited two and a half years ago.

“The Biden administration will be making a mistake if it goes back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran,” Dermer was quoted as saying during a panel discussion — hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, DC — with the U.S. envoys of the UAE and Bahrain.

Dermer — whose term as ambassador will be ending in January, when he will be replaced by Gilad Erdan — advised Biden, “Sit with your allies in the region. Talk to us in order to get to a common position on Iran. Not only on the nuclear issue but also about the Iranian aggression in the region. It will put the U.S. in a much better position to deal with Iran.”

Regarding the normalization agreements Israel inked with the UAE and Bahrain in September, Dermer noted, “I was very heartened that the president-elect, Joe Biden, one of the things that he agreed with President Trump on was the Abraham Accords. He actually put out a statement saying he’d like to build on that and expand it. I think that is a very good thing.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he would be speaking by phone with Biden “very soon.”

Netanyahu also declined to comment on the fact that Trump had yet to concede the election, pointing out, “We have enough politics of our own here.”