‘Still has no answers’ – Nova families rage at IDF probe event

Visitors at the memorial for the victims of the Nova music festival massacre near Kibbutz Rei'm. (Yoav Linn)

“Senior officers in the army should go to jail,” says mother whose son was killed at the Nova Festival.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Families of victims murdered at the Nova Festival raged at army representatives while they presented a probe into the massacre, slamming the IDF for not providing sufficient answers regarding its failures on October 7th.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at the Expo Tel Aviv Convention Center to hear the results of an investigation into the IDF’s actions on that day.

But according to Hebrew-language media reports, the probe was limited in scope, focusing strictly on the slaughter at the festival and ignoring the slayings of those murdered in the event’s parking lot, on nearby roads, and in bomb shelters within walking distance of the party.

Many of the family members doubted the accuracy of the claims presented by the IDF, with some shouting “liars” and “where were you?”

“There are no real answers in the report,” Rachel Moshe, whose son Oz was murdered as he was attempting to flee the festival, told Ynet.

Moshe stressed that the IDF is continuously “lying” to families, saying she had been on a video call with her son at the time of his murder and that the order of events presented by the IDF was fabricated.

She refuted an IDF claim that at the time of her son’s slaying, an attack helicopter had been scrambled to defend partygoers and repel the terrorists.

“It didn’t happen,” Moshe said. “Senior officers in the army should go to jail.”

“This is the first time someone from the IDF is even speaking to us,” Ophir Dor, whose son Idan was murdered at the festival, told Ynet.

“My son was killed by an RPG missile, and the army says ‘We failed.’ But how do you fail like that and still have no answers?” Dor added.

The probe presented to the families was “at best imprecise, and at worst — lies,” said the October Council, which advocates for those who lost loved ones in the massacres.