‘Targets are plenty’: ISIS calls for revenge attacks in Saudi Arabia over normalization

An ISIS spokesman accused Saudi Arabia of backing normalization with Israel by opening its airspace to the Jewish state.

By JNS

An Islamic State spokesman has called for attacks on Westerners, oil pipelines and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

“Targets are plenty. … Start by hitting and destroying oil pipelines,‮‮ ‬‬factories and facilities which are the source [of income] of the tyrant government,” said Abu Hamza al-Muhajir in a recorded speech posted on the group’s official Telegram channel, reported Reuters.

Al-Muhajir said that by opening its airspace to Israel, Saudi Arabia had backed last month’s normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Separately, a study published last week in the United Arab Emirates shows growing support for establishing ties with Israel in some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.