Teen stabbed near Western Wall, terrorist nabbed on Temple Mount

Police in the Old City of Jerusalem (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Arab terrorist, 14, is a resident of eastern Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

The attack took place near the Chain Gate, an entrance to the Temple Mount near the Western Wall Plaza. The assailant, 14, fled the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the victim before evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. The victim is listed in light-to-moderate condition.

“The wounded man arrived at the tunnel near the Western Wall conscious, with a stab wound to his torso,” Magen David Adom medics Yehuda Zand and Baruch Weissman said.

“He told us that he was stabbed near the Chain Gate and ran towards the Western Wall. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressing the wound, then evacuated him in light and stable condition for further treatment at the hospital.”

Police launched a manhunt to locate the terrorist, who was apprehended by officers on the Temple Mount shortly afterwards.

Authorities have identified the terrorist as a 14-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat.