Tel Aviv man arrested for threatening Netanyahu and his family

By World Israel News Staff

The national unit for investigations, Lahav 433, arrested a Tel Aviv man, 26, for threatening the prime minister and his family as well as parliament members and policemen and their families.

The threats were made on social media platforms including 16 different threats at different given times.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, Oct. 31, and he’s being questioned in connection to the threats that he made against the various parties.

The suspect opened two Twitter accounts and published the threats on social media.

Netanyahu has warned repeatedly that he faces threats, most recently during a special Knesset session on October 29 marking the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.

Netanyahu warned that the Jewish people had a history that included the actions of “unbridled zealots” and that steps had to be taken to calm the political atmosphere.

“If we allow marginalized people to behave in this way, we will once again find ourselves on the brink of an abyss. Political violence and any other camp must be strongly condemned,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that using a gun “in the town square was not and will not be a substitute for the peoples’ decision at the ballot box.”

“Today, 25 years after Rabin’s assassination, there is explicit incitement to assassination against the prime minister and his family,” Netanyahu said.

At the state memorial service held earlier that day at the President’s residence, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin referred to the anti-government protests targeting Netanyahu for the past several months, saying he “fears the high flames within us are endangering our home. Twenty-five years after the assassination, the country is torn like a Red Sea between two camps, and hatred is bubbling under our feet.”