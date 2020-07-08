Tell-all book by Trump’s niece set to hit the shelves next week

New book by the president’s niece reportedly airs the Trump family’s dirty laundry, showing there’s no love lost between her and her uncle



By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

The new book by Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump is not on the shelves yet, but initial reviews say she describes the president as a person who may have multiple psychological disorders and is unsuited to be president, Politico reported Tuesday.

Although Trump’s brother, Robert, filed petitions to try to stop sales of the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” the media has published many reviews from advance copies that were sent to news outlets by publisher Simon & Schuster, which has set a July 14 date for the book launch.

The author is is a clinical psychologist and the daughter of the president’s older brother and former airline pilot Fred Trump Jr., who suffered from alcoholism and died of a heart attack at age 42.

The book is also expected to reveal that Mary Trump was the primary source of the 2018 New York Times‘ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the President’s tax history, the Daily Mail reported, but the legal moves to stop publication of the book appear to be based on a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed 20 years ago to settle a dispute over the estate of her grandfather, Fred Sr.

Some of the inspiration for the book may have its origins in family in-fighting. Mary Trump previously alleged in a lawsuit the Trump family took advantage of a mentally incapacitated Fred Sr. to all but cut her and her brother, Fred Trump III, out of his will.

Like the insider book on the Trump administration that came out last month by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, which was also highly critical of Trump, White House officials slammed the new book as a sham.

“Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest. President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people — why speak out now?” said White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews.

The book is full of “falsehoods and that’s about it,” said Trump’s secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Reporters at Politico read the book and came away with a list of their top revelations and allegations by Mary Trump that include Trump cheated on the his SAT by paying a friend to take the test for him when he was applying to college as a teenager.

“That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records. Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well,” Mary Trump wrote in the book, an allegation the White House spokesperson called “absurd“ and “completely false,“ Politico noted.

On the family side, the author alleges that Donald Trump suffered ‘child abuse’ at the hands of his father Fred Trump Sr. for whom ‘love meant nothing’ and who only wanted obedience, which the President was forced to give him.

Trump also reportedly said he “barely even knew” his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, even though she had been with the president’s son Eric Trump for almost eight years

Mary Trump wrote that Trump’s older sister Maryanne Trump Barry, who was appointed a judge by former President Bill Clinton, called Donald a “clown” with “no principles” who could never win the presidency and that “the only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there. It’s mind-boggling.”

As a clinical psychologist, Mary Trump claims the president suffers from multiple psychological issues and fits the nine criteria of clinical narcissism, as well as possibly suffering from antisocial personality disorder, dependent personality disorder and a “long diagnosed learning disability that for decades has interfered with his ability to process information.”

According to Mary Trump, the president’s father allegedly used the anti-Semitic term “Jew me down,” but the reviewers did not say if the author discusses Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who converted to Judaism and is a practicing orthodox Jew with her husband, Trump advisor Jared Kushner. Nor do reviewers talk about Trump’s firm support for Israel.

Mary Trump also documented Donald Trump’s already known history of crude remarks about women, recalling a remark the president once made about her breasts, adding that his then-wife, Marla Maples, slapped him lightly on the arm as Mary Trump blushed with embarrassment.