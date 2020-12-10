Tension between Hebron clans and Palestinian Authority threatens to boil over

There is a constant tension between the PA and clans in Hebron, as many of their leaders do not accept the PA’s authority and demand to be part of the decision-making process.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

Leaders of Arab clans in Hebron have expressed strong opposition to the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) decision to impose a lockdown on the city due to the spread of the coronavirus and are threatening to confront its security forces.

In recent days, the heads of the large families in Hebron have been protesting against the PA’s decision, claiming that alongside the discrimination against the big city where 40% of the PA’s residents live, and the corruption in the PA’s financial conduct, the government decided on the closure without consulting with the clans’ leadership.

“If the Palestinian Authority continues to operate in this way, we do not want it, and we call on it to reverse the closure decision and announce that we will not hesitate to confront its security personnel,” said one of the heads of families in Hebron.

The Hebron leaders pointed to the fact that Ramallah is not being placed under lockdown as an example of the PA’s discrimination.

They are further threatening to cut off Hebron from PA institutions since the city does not receive budgets and assistance from the central government.

Public figures in the city say they will protect the public’s health on their own.

“Only one hospital was built in Hebron and also funded by charities and donations,” said one of the clan leaders in a demonstration attended on Wednesday by tribal representatives, merchants and citizens, in front of the PA’s Chamber of Commerce.

The protesters stated that they would not accept the closure instructions and called on the government to withdraw from the arbitrary decision and not to impose a new economic burden on the citizens.

Khader al-Ja’abri, one of the leaders of the large Ja’abri clan, also accused the PA of corruption and singled out specifically Mahmoud Al-Habash, Supreme Shari’ah Judge in the PA and PA head Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious and Islamic Affairs.

Al-Ja’abri has threatened that “we will not follow the PA as a herd,” and TPS has learned that the PA has been working against him while spreading accusations that he is “a Zionist agent acting on behalf of Israel and the settlers” and is threatening to distribute videos in which he is seen meeting Israelis.

During the previous closure, the PA had to contact the heads of the clans to help the police enforce the closure on the city.

There is a constant tension between the PA and clans in Hebron, as many of their leaders do not accept the PA’s authority and demand to be part of the decision-making process.

Last year, they came out against the PA for signing the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which gives women equal rights, even though it is against religion and tradition.

Three years ago, heads of families signed an agreement with their “brothers” in Jordan and established the Tribal Council, in a move that was perceived as a defiance against the PA, and now heads in southern Hebron are threatening to settle accounts with the PA in the upcoming elections.