Terror attack at Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem

The terrorist opened fire at police. A foot chase ensued and the terrorist was neutralized.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

An Arab armed with a submachine opened fire at Israeli police officers near the Lion’s Gate where the Via Dolorosa begins in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday evening.

The Arab was neutralized after Israeli regular police and border police gave chase and shot him. One Israeli officer was injured when he tripped as he evaded the terrorist’s gunfire. He was treated at the scene by medics.

Magen David Adom reported it received news of an incident at its hotline at 7:06 p.m.

The terrorist used a Carlo-style submachine gun, a weapon common to Arab terrorists in Judea and Samaria and manufactured illegally.

Channel 20 reports that according to the initial investigation, the terrorist fired his weapon at a security post manned by police, resulting in a foot chase interspersed with gunfire ending in the terrorist being neutralized by Border Police.