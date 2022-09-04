Terror attack on Israeli school bus in Jordan Valley

Terrorist opens fire on Israeli bus driving near Route 90 in Jordan Valley. At least two people wounded.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab terrorist opened fire on an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley Sunday, leaving at least two people wounded.

The attack took place on Route 508, along Israel’s border with the Kingdom of Jordan, near the Israeli communities of Beka’ot and Hamra, at around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene of the attack, along with Magen David Adom (M.D.A.) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders.

According to initial reports, two people were wounded in the attack, with both in moderate condition.

The two victims were treated on the scene before being evacuated to a hospital, including one victim who was airlifted via helicopter.

Channel 12 reported that the driver of the bus was among the wounded.

David Elhayani, chief of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, said the attack appears to have been a drive-by shooting, carried out on a school bus as it was en route to pick up children from school.

“The vehicle from which the shooting was carried out escaped, and security forces are carrying out searches.”

“The children are staying on at school and their parents are being notified.”

The Route 508 is currently closed to traffic, Elhayani said.

There have been additional reports of gunshots heard in the area, and reports of a shooting on nearby Route 90, though it is unclear at this time if two separate attacks took place, Channel 12 said.

M.D.A. Director Eli Bin said that the two shooting victims were shot in the upper torso, and that both were conscious when emergency first responders arrived at the scene.

“Just minutes ago, ambulances and teams left for the scene. The teams are treating two shooting victims who were shot in the upper torso, both of whom are conscious. The wounded will be evacuated soon to the nearest hospital, with one of them apparently being the driver of the bus. They are in stable condition and are conscious.”