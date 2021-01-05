Terrorist attacks with meat cleaver at highway junction near Jerusalem

The terrorist, wielding a meat cleaver, was shot by Israeli forces.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist attempted an attack with a meat cleaver on Tuesday at the Gush Etzion Junction near Jerusalem and southwest of Bethlehem. The attacker was killed by security forces, the IDF reports.

The terrorist was holding the meat cleaver and was shot. No Israeli forces were hurt in the incident.

Tensions have been high in Judea and Samaria in recent weeks.

An 30-year-old Israeli woman was seriously injured in a rock-throwing attack on Jan. 3.

On Dec. 16, a pregnant woman was wounded in a stoning attack on Route 60 in the Binyamin Region in Samaria.

On Dec. 20, Esther Horgan, 52, was murdered when she went for a morning jog hear her town of Tal Menashe in Samaria. The suspect, Muhammad Cabha, 40, from the town of Tura al-Gharbiyyeh, near Jenin, was caught by Israeli security forces. Also arrested were others who helped him hide from the authorities.

Cabha smashed Horgan’s skull in with a rock. He said it was in revenge for a friend of his who died in prison. Cabha had served time previously.