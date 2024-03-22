Terrorist eliminated by security forces following minibus attack wounding at least 7

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After a five-hour fight following an attack on a minibus, the terrorist responsible was eliminated, and at least 7 Israelis are wounded, some seriously.

The incident began with a terrorist firing at a minibus in the Binyamin region close to the towns of Dolev and Talmon.

Fighting ensured and the terrorist was neutralized by a helicopter.

As a result of the attack, one person has been critically injured, two have been seriously injured, one is moderately wounded and three were lightly injured.

The wounded were evacuated to Sheba Medical Center and Beilinson Hospital.

Arriving on the scene of the incident was Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz, who said, “Since the beginning of this war we have been warning about exactly what is happening here.”

He added, “We have been asking for both increased security forces and more importantly for an increase in counterattacks against the local villages.”

He concluded, “There is no difference between Gaza and Judea and Samaria. We must strike at the terrorists inside their towns and villages.”

On the “Protecting Our Home” forum for Binyamin region residents, several lamented that the IDF response was not “sufficient” and that there was such inadequate security for a small road “in a region which Israel has full security control over.”

Since October 7th, there have been thousands of terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria.

It is believed that the terrorist infrastructure in the region isn’t that different from Hamas’s terror organization in Gaza, and the IDF has announced it will create a team to investigate terror tunnels in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF saw the first indication of a terror tunnel network in Judea and Samaria in July of 2023 during an operation in Jenin.

In addition, the IDF is investigating complaints by residents of Bat Hefer, close to Netanya, about suspicious sounds that could be tunnel construction from nearby PA controlled areas.

Concerning above-ground terrorist activity, the IDF is also investigating possible infiltration of terrorists into Hebron Hills and Shiloh communities.