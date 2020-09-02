Terrorist injures soldier, policeman in car-ramming attack near Shechem

Israeli soldiers and police inspect the scene of a terror attack in Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus (Shechem), Sept. 2, 2020. (Flash90/Sraya Diamant)

The terrorist was shot and neutralized when he charged the security forces with a knife.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

A terrorist ran his car over an IDF solider and an Israeli police officer at the Tapuah Junction, south of Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday morning.

The terrorist existed his car and drew a knife on them. The police officer opened fire, wounding the terrorist.

The soldier and the police officer were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Their injuries were described as light.

A Magen David Adom paramedic present at the scene said: “When we arrived at the scene the two wounded, men aged 20 and 23, walked around the scene conscious and suffering from minor injuries.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said, “When the government withdraws from sovereignty and stutters regarding its grip on our country, it is no wonder that Palestinian Authority terrorists gather courage and go out to harm soldiers and civilians.”

Dagan referred to the plan to extend sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria which had been put on hold.

He also praised the security services, “Residents of Samaria embrace and strengthen the IDF soldiers and the security forces together with the entire people of Israel.”

A week ago Wednesday, Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39, was stabbed to death by a Palestinian man in the middle of the afternoon.

The rabbi suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was found lying on the street in the middle of the day. He told someone who arrived to help that he’d been stabbed and muttered “terrorist, terrorist” before losing consciousness.

The terrorist was captured a short distance away.