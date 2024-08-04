Terrorist murders husband and wife in central Israel

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terrorist stabbing attack in Holon, August 4, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Arab terrorist stabs husband and wife to death during their morning workout in central Israeli city.

By World Israel News Staff

An elderly couple was killed and several others wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in central Israel Sunday morning.

The attack occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Moshe Dayan Street in the city of Holon, when an Arab from the Palestinian Authority illegally residing in Israel drew a knife and stabbed at least four Israelis at a public park.

The stabbings occurred at three different locations, beginning at the park on Moshe Dayan Street, where the terrorist fatally wounded the elderly couple, before he continued down Moshe Dayan Street and stabbed a third victim, followed by a fourth stabbing, on Dan Shomron Street outside an Egged bus depot.

Two of the victims, a husband, 70, and a wife, 66, were fatally wounded in the attack.

A third victim, a 68-year-old man, was seriously wounded, while a fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, is listed in moderate condition.

According to the public broadcaster, Kan, the fatally wounded married couple were murdered as they were doing their morning workout routine.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded before evacuating them to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

“When we arrived at the scene, witnesses reported two individuals, a man and a woman, in critical condition within the local dog park,” relayed United Hatzalah first responders Shmuel Meshulam and Alon Agai.

“Unfortunately, we had to pronounce the death of the woman, estimated to be in her sixties, due to the severity of her injuries. The male victim, around 70 years old, was rushed to Wolfson Hospital in critical condition.”

“We located a third victim in his sixties near the gas station on Moshe Dayan Street, in serious condition. Additionally, a 26-year-old man was found at the entrance of the Egged bus company parking lot on Dan Shomron Street. He was conscious but suffering from stab wounds, and his condition is currently assessed as moderate.”

A police officer present during the attack opened fire and killed the terrorist.

The terrorist has been identified as Amar Razak Kamel Odeh, 34, a native of the Palestinian Authority town of Salfit in Samaria who was illegally residing in Israel.