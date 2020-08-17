Terrorist shot dead after stabbing Israeli officer in Jerusalem attack

Scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2020. (United Hatzalah of Israel)

A terrorist committed a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday Night.

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday night, an Israel Police spokesperson announced that a terrorist committed a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The incident took place at the Shvatim Gate, which is one of the entrances to the Temple Mount near the Lion’s Gate, TPS reported.

A 19-year-old border policeman was injured during the attack.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized.

After the victim was stabbed, he received “lifesaving treatment” from medics, Maden David Adom announced.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, was among the initial first-responders at the scene.

Stern commented, “The young man was suffering from a stab wound. Together with other EMS personnel at the scene.”

“I treated him for his injuries,” Stern explained, “after which he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment and care. He was in moderate condition.”