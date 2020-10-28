Terrorist throwing Molotov cocktail caught by Israeli undercover police in Fauda-like arrest

The suspect, a 17-year-old resident of the camp, was taken in for questioning and will later be brought to court for an extension of his detention.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

In a scene out of the Israeli TV series Fauda, Mista’arvim, the name giveng to Israel’s undercover counter-terrorism units, arrested an unsuspecting terrorist who threw Molotov cocktails at an IDF pillbox at the entrance to the Shuafat refugee camp on Tuesday night.

In footage of the incident, edited by the IDF to show the rundown of the terrorist in a way that was as exciting as the TV show, the terrorist is seen throwing a Molotov cocktail. Then point-of-view footage cuts to the Mista’aravim jumping out of their vehicle and giving chase. A cut back to the terrorist shows the Israeli undercover operatives coming around the corner of a building and tackling the terrorist to the ground.

The suspect, a 17-year-old resident of the camp, was taken in for questioning and will later be brought to court for an extension of his detention. According to a police statement, undercover border police forces were operating in the Shuafat refugee camp when they spotted the terrorist.

Israeli website N12 reports that border police have ramped up operational activities to thwart terrorism and immediately arrest those who throw Molotov cocktails in eastern Jerusalem, including the Shuafat refugee camp.

“The undercover operatives, who acted covertly, waited for the right moment to reveal their identities and started running towards the suspect until they seized him and brought him under arrest,” police said.

“This is a very complex activity that combines advanced operational capabilities, patience on the part of the fighters who have been operating for a long time and determination, which led in the end to the arrest of the suspect and the success of the mission,” police said.