‘The Russians did it’: Democrat lawmaker says Kremlin behind Hunter Biden revelations

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Friday that the bombshell New York Post report, which suggests the Biden family may have been trading influence for cash during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, is merely part of a Russian propaganda campaign.

In an interview with CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer, Schiff claimed that the Russian government was behind “this whole smear on Joe Biden.”

“Clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it,” Schiff said.

He said the Russians have an “obvious interest” in running a disinformation campaign. “They want Donald Trump to win. They recognize he is a weak president,” he said.

Schiff called Trump “the gift that doesn’t stop giving for the Kremlin.”

Commenting on a photograph of a smiling Trump holding up a copy of the New York Post in the Oval Office, Schiff said it was “another wonderful propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin,” adding, “It’s really incredible.”

Blitzer asked Schiff, “Have you been formally briefed on what the Russians are up to right now in trying to peddle this kind of information?”

Schiff said, “Well, I was in the intelligence committee today to see what the latest was, and frankly we haven’t got much from the intelligence community very recently.”

During the interview, Schiff did not detail any specific evidence linking the Russians to the Post‘s story.

The Post reported last week that a large number of documents pertaining to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, as well as personal photos and videos, were obtained from the hard drive of a water-damaged laptop which was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

When asked about the report on Friday, Biden told reporters, “I knew you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley. Those are the questions you always ask.”

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump told the crowd, “The Bidens got rich while America got robbed.”

“The Biden family treated the vice presidency as a for-profit corporation, flying around the globe, collecting millions of dollars from China and Ukraine and Russia and other countries,” Trump said.