The Squad demands ‘immediate removal’ of Trump, GOP supporters for ‘sedition’

The "Squad" - From left, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

“The President should be impeached and removed from office for his open sedition,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The U.S. Congress’ progressive Squad, recently strengthened with fresh recruits, has called for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump along with all Republican lawmakers who voiced opposition to the certification of the electoral college on Wednesday.

“As a member of @HouseJudiciary, I am calling for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump & his removal from office. I’m also calling for the expulsion of @GOP members of Congress complicit in inciting the attack on our nation’s Capitol,” tweeted Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

“This coup attempt is white supremacy in action,” she said in separate tweet.

Bush also had a message for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “You have blood on your hands, and that’s why I’m calling for your removal from Congress,” she tweeted.

Bush posted the image of a draft resolution calling for the expulsion of “Members of the House who have sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.” The draft was dated January 5, the day before protestors entered the Capitol Building.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) announced that she will be drafting Articles of Impeachment.

“Today, I watched as armed terrorists stormed the United States Capitol,” said Omar.

“All leaders should denounce this coup. And the President should be impeached and removed from office for his open sedition,” she said.

“Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup,” tweeted Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

“He must be impeached and removed from office immediately,” she said.

“This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“What we saw today was an attempted coup, performed by white supremacists, emboldened by a fascist,” tweeted Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

“Thankfully, myself and my staff are all safe. But we need action to remove Trump. Then we need to move to immediately and explicitly reconcile the our [sic] country’s history of racism,” he said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted, “For now, we must focus on task at hand: to preserve the integrity of our democracy, hold accountable those responsible for their attempts to subvert our nation’s elections and shred our Constitution apart.”

“Donald Trump must be impeached,” she said.