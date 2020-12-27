‘The Squad’ may soon be history, sources say

“I think the idea of ‘The Squad’ is going to go away,” said a senior Hill staffer.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The so-called “Squad” composed of progressive congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), which has been featured in a multitude of headlines over the past two years, may soon fade into the gloomy mists of time, the New York Post reported Saturday.

“I think the idea of ‘The Squad’ is going to go away, and I think that it is going to be fascinating to see how [AOC] shares the spotlight of progressivism,” one senior Hill staffer told the Post.

The source said that with the possible departure of their most vocal critic, President Donald Trump, and the arrival of newly elected representatives with their own agendas, there will be less to tie the group together.

“The idea of ‘The Squad’ — as ‘The Squad’ — may really shift and change and you might see cleavages there because the pressures and interests won’t be as unified as they were under Trump,” the source said.

There has been talk of newly elected progressives like Cori Bush (D-MO), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Mondaire Jones (D-NY) teaming up with the group to form a “Squad 2.0,” but it is yet to be seen whether such a coalition would hold together or if the newer members would look to seize the spotlight for themselves.

Progressive newcomer Ritchie Torres (D-NY) has already made it clear that he won’t be reporting for “Squad” duty.

Torres sharply criticized the Democratic Socialists of America, of which Ocasio-Cortez is a member, after one of their leaders refused to say whether Israel had a right to exist.

“I came to observe that there are activists who have a visceral hatred for Israel as though it were the root of all evil,” Torres told the Post earlier this month.

“The Squad” appeared to be divided last week over how best to react to the new coronavirus vaccine.

Omar criticized lawmakers who received the vaccine ahead of frontline workers and the elderly, calling their actions “shameful” and “disturbing.”

However, both Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib posted photos of themselves getting the shot on social media.

I got my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine yesterday after consulting health professionals and colleagues. I encourage you all to trust the health care workers and the scientists who have taken care of us throughout this pandemic and have the most up-to-date, accurate info. pic.twitter.com/s31B9IO8pi — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 21, 2020

A former “Squad” source told the Post that Omar wasn’t purposely calling her colleagues out, and even claimed that Omar probably didn’t know they were getting the vaccine.

“The broader message that this carries is this fantasy that there is some sort of orchestrated squad that is doing anything at all resembling strategic things for anybody other than themselves,” the source said.