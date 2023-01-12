Three-quarters of Americans believe in antisemitic tropes, new ADL poll finds

By World Israel News Staff

The number of Americans who believe antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories has doubled since 2019, a poll published by the Anti-Defamation League on Thursday found.

85 percent of Americans, as many as 285 million people, believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61 percent in 2019.

20% of Americans believe six or more tropes, up from 11% in 2019 the highest rate since the early 1990s.

“Those of us on the front lines have expected such results for a while now – and yet the data are still stunning and sobering: there is an alarming increase in antisemitic views and hatred across nearly every metric — at levels unseen for decades,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt.

“From Pittsburgh to Charlottesville to the near-daily harassment of Jews in our greatest cities, antisemitic beliefs lead to violence. I hope this survey is a wake-up call to the entire country,” he said.

26% believe Jews have “too much power in the business world, ”

21% believe that Jews “don’t care about anyone other than themselves.”

20% believe Jews “are more willing than others to use shady practices to get what they want.”

53% believe that Jews will go out of their way to hire other Jews.

39% believe Jews are more loyal to Israel than the U.S.

23 percent believe that Israel gets away with anything and controls the media, and 18 percent say they are not comfortable spending time with a pro-Israel person.

Researchers found a substantive correlation between belief in anti-Jewish tropes and anti-Israel sentiment across all respondents.

“These anti-Israel beliefs are not commentary on Israeli government policies,” Greenblatt said. “They are antisemitism in another form.”

The survey was conducted between September and October 2022 – before the new Israeli government was elected in the November 1 elections – among a representative sample of more than 4,000 US adults.