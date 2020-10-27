Tlaib, Omar, AOC threaten to expand Supreme Court after Barrett confirmation

Rep. Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) tweeted just minutes after Coney Barrett’s confirmation, “Expand the court.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

After Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday evening, Democrats including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar took to Twitter to blast the decision and vowed to expand the court.

Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) tweeted just minutes after Coney Barrett’s confirmation, “Expand the court.” Her message was reposted by fellow “Squad” members Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

“Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do,” Ocasio Cortez said in a follow-up tweet. “And for a long time they’ve been correct.”

“But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion.”

Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

Omar added, “Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices.”

“By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.”

Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices. By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020

Tlaib tweeted. “We are going to take back the White House & Senate next week with a resounding mandate from the people to fight back against Trump’s illegitimately stacked judiciary.”

“We must expand the Court if we’re serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for.”

Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden chimed in via his Twitter account, writing, “The rushed and unprecedented confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, in the middle of an ongoing election, should be a stark reminder to every American that your vote matters.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the confirmation, tweeting, “President Trump and Senate Republicans have committed an act of supreme desperation: jamming through a Supreme Court nominee just eight days before Election Day as part of their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care.”

President Trump and Senate Republicans have committed an act of supreme desperation: jamming through a Supreme Court nominee just eight days before Election Day as part of their years-long campaign to destroy Americans’ health care. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 27, 2020

“The President’s Supreme Court manipulation threatens the very values and rights that define and distinguish our nation,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Hilary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in 2016, tweeted, “Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic.”

“For them, this is victory. Vote them out.”

Coney Barrett was confirmed after a 52-48 vote. She was sworn in by veteran Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony alongside Trump.

During the ceremony, she took an oath stating that she “will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and my personal preferences.”