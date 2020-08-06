Tlaib strengthens position in Michigan Democratic primary win

The news of Tlaib’s victory will be disheartening to most American Jews given Tlaib’s overt anti-Semitism.
By David Isaac, World Israel News
Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan fought off a Democratic primary challenge from Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones in the state’s 13th District on Wednesday.
Jones, who is black in a largely black district, was thought to have a chance against Tlaib even though a poll last month showed her trailing badly. In 2018, Jones lost to Tlaib by only 1 percentage point, fewer than 1,000 votes, in a crowded field.
However, county elections results showed Tlaib way ahead in early returns – 63,650 votes to Jones’ 32,582 – with 89.9 percent of precincts reporting.
“Voters sent a clear message that they’re done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win,” Tlaib said in a statement.
“If I was considered the most vulnerable member of the Squad, I think it’s safe to say the Squad is here to stay, and it’s only getting bigger,” she added.
According to The Hill, Tlaib raised $2.9 million to Jones’ $140,000.
The news of Tlaib’s victory will be disheartening to most American Jews given Tlaib’s overt anti-Semitism. She came in at No. 5 together with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Top 10 2019 list of anti-Semitism for her “slander of Israel and Jews.”
A Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) supporter, she has tweeted that the creation of the State of Israel was an “ethnic cleansing of Palestine.”
She refused to support a House resolution on the two-state solution because it removed the word “occupation,” a term used by Israel’s detractors to erode its legitimacy.
She applauded a court decision banning a terrorist watch list.
Tlaib is of Palestinian background.