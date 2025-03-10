Trans rock star’s performance at Bernie Sanders rally slammed as ‘pure evil’ obscene, blasphemous

The song described a series of sexual acts involving God.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A trans rock star was criticized as “pure evil” following a performance at a Bernie Sanders rally during which he made sexually explicit references to God.

Laura Jane Grace, the singer and guitarist of punk band Against Me!, proudly shared footage of her solo performance opening for the far-left senator in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday night.

During the set, she performed a new song titled “Your God (God’s D–k).”

She sang: “Does your god have a big fat d–k? Cause it feels like he’s f–king me.”

“When he whips out his meat does your world fall to its knees?” she sang.

Libs of TikTok shared video clips of the performance, calling it “absolutely sickening.”

“This is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil,” conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck wrote on X.

“Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane.”

Another commenter reacted with, “God will not be mocked.”

Even Democrats called out the performance, acknowledging it crossed a line.

One wrote, “I spent much of my life as a moderate Dem. It’s hard to express how ashamed and disappointed I am in these people now. What has happened these last few years may not ever be undone. Inexcusable.”

Another said that “little Bernie has gone full Satan, right before our eyes! What kind of singer even writes this on paper let alone sings it in front of an audience?”

Grace has been performing since 1997 when she was still identifying as a male then called Thomas James Gabel.

Grace has long been a supporter of Bernie Sanders and performed in support the senator in 2020.

During the 2020 performance, Grace sang about cross burnings, white supremacists and automatic weapons.

“God is good and God is great, now get the f–k out of the USA,” she sang in her song Hanging Tree.