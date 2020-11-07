Trump: ‘Biden falsely posing as winner, election far from over’

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” said Trump in a statement released on Saturday.

By World Israel News Staff

On Saturday, U.S. President President Donald Trump released a statement amid projections by media outlets such as Fox News and CNN that Democratic challenger Joe Biden had won the election, despite the fact that votes were still being counted.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” said the Trump statement.

Trump’s legal team is preparing legal challenges in several key swing states based on claims of voter fraud and other forms of misconduct.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” continued Trump’s statement on Saturday. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

Trump added that “beginning Monday” his campaign “will start prosecuting [its] case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.

“The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

The president also accused the Biden campaign of wanting “ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” adding, “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.”

Trump ended his statement with a question: “So what is Biden hiding?” and concluded, “I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”