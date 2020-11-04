Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after media calls state for Biden

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Various U.S. media outlets say Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin, a battleground state worth 10 electoral college votes.

By Associated Press

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Joe Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

The battleground state is worth 10 electoral college votes. CNN also declared Biden the winner in Wisconsin.

Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes.

Biden leads by .624 percentage points out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

The victory for Biden bumps him up to 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes, a breakthrough that along with wins in Michigan and Pennsylvania helped hand him his first term in the White House. Democrats were determined to reclaim Wisconsin, a state that before Trump hadn’t gone for a Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

While Biden looks to have won Wisconsin, it’s too early to call Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states that Trump flipped four years ago to defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

The latest counts gives Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.