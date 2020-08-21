Trump: Dems using mail-in votes to ‘steal the election’

President alleges Democrats will use tens of millions of mail-in votes to pull off “greatest scam in history.”

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Donald repeated his allegation Thursday that the Democrat Party is “trying to steal the election” through the use of mail-in balloting.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump accused the Democrats of wanting to flood the country with tens of millions of mail-in ballots.

“They are talking about sending 51 million ballots out to anybody who, you know, nobody knows who is going to get them,” Trump said in an interview with Fox personality Sean Hannity. “It’s a horrible thing. It’s a fraudulent election. Everybody knows it, you don’t even have to know politics to know it.”

“Fifty-one million ballots are going to be indiscriminately sent out to people who didn’t even ask for them, people who will say, ‘Hey, I just got a ballot, that’s great, let me vote,’ and it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said.

Trump said there was a big difference between mail-in balloting and absentee balloting, which he himself uses because it is more secure.

“A lot of people use absentee … but that’s when you go through a process,” he said. “You ask for it, they send it to you, and it’s very secure. There is nothing like going to the voter’s booth … but absentee [voting] is good,” Trump said.

Trump assailed the Democrats’ plan for “universal mail-in ballots,” saying that it was crazy to send out 51 million ballots to people on lists who could not be verified.

“Where are they going? This is going to be the greatest scam in history. This will be the most fraudulent election in history. It’s a terrible thing. They are trying to steal the election,” Trump said.

In an interview earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News that absentee balloting was a known practice with verification.

“Absentee balloting is perfectly acceptable. You have to apply for an absentee ballot, signatures are checked, it’s confirmed, it is a long tradition,” Pence said. “But this universal mail in voting where you’re going to see literally ballots showered all across the state — it is ripe for fraud.”