Trump did not consult with Israel before announcing US would cease strikes on Houthi targets

Trump declared that strikes on Houthi targets would stop after the Yemeni terror group reportedly agreed not to interfere with shipping routes.

By World Israel News

US President Donald Trump did not inform Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before he announced the US would stop attacking the Houthis, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

Trump declared that strikes on Houthi targets would stop after they reportedly agreed not to interfere with shipping routes.

The president made the remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump said that the Houthis were tired of fighting but did not add any details.

“They said please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,” Trump said.

“We will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” The president said, referring to US and Israeli strikes against the Houthis after the terror group had repeatedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea and launched missiles against Israel.

“They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word…they say they will not be blowing up ships anymore,” Trump said.

There was no immediate response from the Houthis.

A US defense official confirmed that they had been told late Monday night to cease strikes against the Houthis.

Israel has made decisive strikes against the Houthis, including the Hodeidah port on Monday and an airport in Sanaa, Yemen, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said, “I have said many times that whoever attacks the State of Israel will pay the price. Yesterday, I said that the Houthis’ attack would not be met with a ‘one-and-done’ response but several responses. We gave one response yesterday: A severe strike on the port of Hodeidah. Today, our planes attacked the airport in Sanaa, an airport that enables the terrorist army and allows for the entry by air to the terrorist state, which enables the firing of missiles at us.”

Netanyahu added, “President Trump said it a month and a half ago. I am also saying it today – we will settle accounts with whoever attacks the State of Israel.”