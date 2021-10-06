Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen elected ZOA National Chairman

Schoen came to the public’s attention when making a blessing before sipping water during Trump’s trial, but he also has a long history of Israel advocacy.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

David Schoen, the religiously observant Jewish lawyer who defended former U.S. President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, has been elected as the new National Chairman of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA). The vote took place on Sunday.

Schoen, a prominent civil rights and constitutional lawyer, drew media attention early this year when he defended Trump after his impeachment for allegedly provoking the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6. Trump was acquitted.

Several times during the trial Schoen covered his head with his hand while taking a sip of water, saying later that although he usually wears a kippah, he did not want to do so while speaking at the trial, thinking it would look awkward. He also absented himself from the trial ahead of Shabbat.

However, despite the interest this drew from the media, the trial was merely the latest highlight in a successful career, which includes high-profile Israel advocacy.

In 2016, Schoen played a vital pre-trial role in Sokolow v. PLO, which brought to light evidence that the PA/PLO pays terrorists under their pay-for-slay terror promotion scheme and that U.S.-designated terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) played an instrumental role on the PLO Executive Committee.

The jury in the case held that American victims of PA/PLO-sponsored terror attacks in Israel were entitled to $218.5 million in damages, which was trebled to $655.5 million under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act.

He also co-founded the ZOA Center for Law and Justice, which defends and protects the civil rights of Jewish and pro-Israel students who are harassed or discriminated against on college campuses in the U.S. He has been a guest of the Israeli Foreign Ministry in connection with advocacy programs in Israel.

ZOA President Morton Klein, who was re-elected in his role Sunday, said: “David’s commitment to Zionism knows no bounds. His life revolves around family, Judaism, Israel, and the law. His dynamism, energy, knowledge, intellect, relationships in the legal, Jewish, political and Israel worlds, and his great work ethic will help propel ZOA to new heights. All of us at ZOA are proud that David Schoen has chosen ZOA to be his Jewish activist home.”

His legal work is strictly non-partisan; in addition to defending Trump, he is also currently representing the Democratic party in a suit brought against it. He has represented a Socialist Party presidential candidate, the Libertarian Party, and various other small parties and independent candidates, in an attempt to assure full open access to opportunities across the country for all points of view.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz commented: “David Schoen is a hero who has stood for civil rights and liberties and whose work has transformed the South. He is a do-gooder.”

Schoen said: “It is a great honor to have been elected to serve as the Chairman of the Board of the Zionist Organization of America. I very much look forward to working with the board, the officers, the indefatigable National President Morton Klein and the talented and dedicated ZOA staff.”

He added: “With energy and resolve, I will do all I can to support the extraordinary work of this most venerable and storied organization, drawing on its past accomplishments and helping to carry forward its mission as a leading advocate for Israel and the Jewish people and against growing scourge of antisemitism and irrational Israel hatred.”

ZOA’s newly elected officers include: Vice Chairpersons Michael Orbach and Paul Tartell, M.D.; Secretary Sheryl Silver; Treasurer Brian Grodman; Assistant Treasurer Bart Blatstein; and 20 vice presidents as well as ZOA’s re-elected national board members.

ZOA and Morton Klein also warmly thanked outgoing ZOA Chairman Mark Levenson, Esq., “for his dedicated service and hard work” during his term as chair, and in particular for “effectively representing ZOA at the American Zionist Movement, notably successfully fighting extremist left wing Jewish groups hostile to Israel.”

Levenson thanked ZOA and congratulated Schoen as he adopted the mantle of chair.