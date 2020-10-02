Trump: Melania and I tested positive for corona

President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump stand on stage after the first presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP/Julio Cortez)

President and First Lady enter quarantine; Trump’s personal physician says the two ‘are both well at this time.’

By Paul Shindman, World Israel New

President Donald Trump stunned the world Friday, tweeting that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantining themselves.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president tweeted around 1 A.M. Friday morning.

The news caught Israelis by surprise early Friday morning as the country prepared for the Sukkot holiday under a national lockdown imposed last week to try and check the uncontrolled spread of the pandemic in Israel.

“Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery,” tweeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu, who considers Trump a close friend and has described the president as “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

Two hours before Trump’s announcement that he tested positive, the president said he and Melania were quarantining themselves after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

Hicks had been with the president on Air Force One. After feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, she was isolated from other passengers aboard the plane, AP reported.

Trump and several top members of his administration and staff are known for not wearing protective masks against coronavirus, despite top medical experts advising Americans to do so.

Shortly after her husband’s tweet, Melania Trump also sent a message from her “First Lady of the United States” Twitter account saying she and her husband were feeling well.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted.

Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a statement confirming the diagnosis.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley said. “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”

“Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley added.