Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize, UAE-Israel deal cited

Member of Norway’s parliament nominates Trump for prestigious award for brokering breakthrough Israel-UAE peace deal.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The nomination was submitted to the Nobel Prize committee by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised Trump for his peace efforts in numerous conflicts around the world.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde is a veteran politician who belongs to the Progress Party and is a member of the pro-Israel parliamentary caucus Friends of Israel in Norway’s parliament.

In his nomination letter, Tybring-Gjedde praised Trump for his key role in the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to be signed at the White House next week.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjedde wrote, also citing Trump’s role in other conflicts like the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India and his attempts to defuse tensions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” Tybring-Gjedde wrote.

“I’m not a big Trump supporter,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump for the prize in 2018 following the Singapore summit between Trump and the North Korean dictator.

In 2009 the Nobel Committee awarded the peace prize to then-President Barack Obama for what they called his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

However, that award was criticized because it came only nine months after Obama took office and was given for his “efforts” at the time and not any specific achievements.