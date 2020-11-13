Trump now hates Fox News, might compete against it: report

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial, May 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

President is apparently furious that Fox called the election for Joe Biden, says: “They forgot the Golden Goose.”

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Trump is so angry with Fox News that he is ready to start his own competing network to “clobber” Fox, Axios reported Thursday.

Trump fired a broadside at the network that had been solidly behind him during his four years in office, retweeting numerous messages undercutting the network and posting his own, saying that he himself is the “Golden Goose” that made Fox successful.

“FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was FoxNews,” Trump tweeted.

Trump and close aides were angered by Fox being the first network on election day last week to predict that President-elect Joe Biden would win Arizona.

“Trump and his allies have been furious at Fox, believing the network tipped the narrative in Biden’s favor,” The Hill reported.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” an unnamed source with detailed knowledge of Trump’s intentions told Axios.

Instead of competing against cable news channels, Trump is considering a digital media channel that would stream online, which would be cheaper and quicker to start, Axios reported.

“Fox News has long occupied an unusual position in the Trump orbit,” the Economic Times reported. “The network is home to some of the president’s most vociferous defenders, including Sean Hannity, Ingraham, and the hosts of ‘Fox & Friends.’ But Trump frequently takes potshots at its news division and polling operation.”

“Fox has changed a lot,” Trump said Tuesday morning during an interview on the Fox & Friends show.

“Somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ I say, ‘Fox’,” Trump said.

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Fox, complaining during the home stretch of the campaign that the cable network polls were skewed against him. On several occasions he tweeted that the current Fox coverage is much worse than during the 2106 election campaign.