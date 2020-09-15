Trump says 5 to 6 Arab countries will sign deals, gives Netanyahu key to White House

By David Isaac, World Israel News

President Donald Trump presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a golden key prior to the signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

“We call it the key to the White House and it’s the key to our country and our hearts,” Trump said, as Netanyahu held the key and displayed it to the press.

The president called it “a special token of appreciation” from himself and the first lady to the prime minister and his wife.

“You’ve been an amazing leader for a long period of time,” he said.

“This is in many respects a big day… It’s a very important day and we’re honored to have you with us,” the president said.

Netanyahu said in reply, “I have said this and this is true – you have the key to the hearts of the people of Israel for all the great things you’ve done for the Jewish State and the Jewish people, so thank you.”

In a question from an Israeli reporter asking what Israel must give, Trump replied “What we’re all getting. What Israel is getting more than anything is peace.”

“We have many nations ready to follow,” Trump said, though he declined to name them.

“You will see. We will sign agreements with other nations. This is serious peace,” Trump said.

Reporter Leital Shemesh of Channel 20 asked if Oman would be next, to which Trump responded, “We’re very far down the road with five countries, five additional countries. Frankly, I think we could have had them here today. But out of respect, UAE, they deserved it,” meaning a ceremony honoring their decision to be the first.

“Bahrain came immediately after and they really wanted to do it,” he said.

“We’ll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly,” Trump said.

“It’s going to be a lot of great activity. You’re going to see peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.