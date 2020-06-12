Trump threatens Seattle mayor over anarchists in ‘CHAZ’ autonomous zone: ‘If you don’t do it, I will’

President warns officials in Seattle to regain control of neighborhood abandoned by police, saying ‘If you don’t do it, I will,’ but mayor says she will block the military.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Donald Trump warned the city of Seattle to re-assert control of an area of the city taken over by protesters or he would send in the military, FOX News reported Friday.

Police retreated from the Capitol Hill area of the city earlier this week following rioting that damaged the East Precinct police station. Protesters barricaded the surrounding several blocks, declaring the area a “cop-free-zone” and renaming it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” using the acronym CHAZ.

Trump described Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s handling of the situation as “pathetic,” and called on Washington state Governor Jay Inslee to send in National Guard soldiers to restore order, FOX reported.

“He’s got great National Guard troops so he can do it,” Trump said of Inslee. “But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump tweeted. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan fired back at Trump, saying “It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City.”

Durkan said the area is known as “a place for free speech, community, and self expression.”

She warned the President the city would not tolerate any federal intervention.

“I also want to be clear as I have stated publicly previously – it is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military to Seattle. We will not allow this to happen,” Durkan tweeted.