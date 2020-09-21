Trump tops list of targets for Soleimani’s death ‘who must worry about revenge forever’

“Americans should know that we will target anyone who has had a role in the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani,” said Major General Hossein Salami.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Iran’s Mehr News Agency (MNA) on Sunday published a list of “possible targets” for revenge for the January killing of General Qassem Soleimani following a threat from the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper topped the news agency’s list of those “who must remain worried about revenge forever.”

“If Iran is set to retaliate against an American woman, one of the main targets can be CIA Director Gina Haspel who has had a major role in planning, spying, and assassinating General Soleimani,” the report said.

A second tier of targets would be “direct military, intelligence, and political officials of the U.S. in the region,” who may have played some role in the killing of Soleimani.

“Field commanders and officers” made up a third group.

On Saturday, the commander of the IRGC, Major General Hossein Salami, said, “We will target those who have had a direct or indirect role in the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.”

“Do you think that we will target a woman ambassador in response to the blood of our martyr?” said Salami, referring to a report last week that Iran was plotting to assassinate U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks, who has no known ties to Iran.

“Americans should know that we will target anyone who has had a role in the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani, and this is a serious warning,” Salami said.

Salami also warned that the U.S. would receive a strong response if it so much as harmed “one hair” of an Iranian soldier.

“These are serious warnings,” he said, “We do not engage in a war of words but we leave everything to the field of action.”

Following last week’s report of the threat against Marks, Trump said, “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. troops, and the death and suffering caused over so many years.”

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude,” he said.