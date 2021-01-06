Trump urges supporters to ‘go home’ in video message

The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

By Associated Press

President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to “go home” but is also keeping up attacks about the presidential election.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said, “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

In the video, Trump repeated his charge that the election was stolen. Twitter labeled his tweet with the following message: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.

