Trump: ‘World has lost a great man’ in Sheldon Adelson

By David Isaac, World Israel News

President Donald Trump mourned the death of billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who died on Monday night at 87 from cancer at his home in Malibu, Calif.

“Sheldon lived the true American dream. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed,” Trump said on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence also expressed his condolences. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives,” Pence said.

Adelson started as the son of a cab driver and built an immense fortune in the casino and hotel business, with properties in Las Vegas, Macau and other places. His fortune was estimated at between $35-$40 billion.

He became a major donor to political causes, both in the U.S. and Israel. He was the “largest single donor” in 2012 and gave $25 million to help elect Trump, The New York Times reports.

However, politicians from both sides of the aisle praised him. Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said “Few people have had such significant an impact on the hotel and gaming industry and on Nevada’s economy as Sheldon Adelson. He was instrumental in transforming Las Vegas into the iconic destination it is today.”

“Sheldon Adelson is a man who has served our community in many ways: he was a pioneer in the casino and convention industry, a skilled businessman, and a philanthropist who funded a school, medical research, and countless other causes,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Sheldon Adelson. As Jewish leaders, we also shared a deep concern for the rise in anti-Semitism and joined efforts to help combat hate.” said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat.

Adelson was a major contributor to Birthright Israel, which funded trips of young Jews from around the world to Israel to connect with their Jewish heritage. He owned two Hebrew newspapers – Israel Hayom, the country’s largest-circulation daily, and the weekly Makor Rishon.