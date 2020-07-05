Trump’s finest speech — and a press that beclowns itself in boiling hate

Crazed with their hatred of Trump, it makes them hate the entire country as a result. Voters should remember this in November.

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker

President Trump delivered the speech of his presidency at Mount Rushmore Friday, a magnificent affirmation to Americans on their 244th national birthday that what they have always cherished is still cherished, along with a warning shot to those who hate and despise all the United States stands for.

It was non-partisan — there was no mention of Democrats or Joe Biden. It was inclusive — celebratory of people of all races, and celebratory in particular of the singularity of America being great for such diversity.

It was also big-hearted, magnanimous, celebrating all the range of achievements of the country. Yet it also did the thing Trump does best, which is to call out and identify authentic enemies, stating that he knows who they are, what their game is, and that he won’t let them win. In this era, that was necessary shadow.

Trump began by restating the entire meaning of the holiday:

“Our founders launched not only a revolution in government, but a revolution in the pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity. No nation has done more to advance the human condition than the United States of America and no people have done more to promote human progress than the citizens of our great nation.

“It was all made possible by the courage of 56 patriots who gathered in Philadelphia 244 years ago and signed the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said, ‘All men are created equal.’

“These immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom. Our founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights, given us by our Creator in Heaven, and that which God has given us, we will allow no one ever to take away ever.”

He then delved into an especially wonderful appreciation of America’s presidents on Mount Rushmore, the memory of which has apparently grown so forgotten in the wokester educational world that it became fresh and new as Trump spoke of it, beginning with George Washington:

“Before these figures were immortalized in stone, they were American giants in full flesh and blood, gallant men, whose intrepid deeds unleashed the greatest leap of human advancement the world has ever known. Tonight I will tell you and most importantly the youth of our nation the true stories of these great, great men.

“From head to toe George Washington represented the strength, grace, and dignity of the American people. From a small volunteer force of citizen farmers, he created the Continental Army out of nothing and rallied them to stand against the most powerful military on earth.

Through eight long years, through the brutal winter at Valley Forge, through setback after setback on the field of battle, he led those patriots to ultimate triumph. When the army had dwindled to a few thousand men at Christmas of 1776, when defeat seemed absolutely certain, he took what remained of his forces on a daring nighttime crossing of the Delaware River.

They marched through nine miles of frigid darkness, many without boots on their feet, leaving a trail of blood in the snow. In the morning, they seized victory at Trenton after forcing the surrender of the most powerful empire on the planet at Yorktown, General Washington did not claim power but simply returned to Mount Vernon as a private citizen.

When called upon again, he presided over the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia and was unanimously elected our first president. When he stepped down after two terms, his former adversary, King George called him the greatest man of the age. He remains first in our hearts to this day, for as long as Americans love this land, we will honor and cherish the father of our country, George Washington. He will never be removed, abolished, and most of all, he will never be forgotten.

Celebrating heroes from all walks of life

Since this sort of thing is no longer taught in schools, it was a stellar reminder. Yet he didn’t stop at the four presidents depicted — he did what he always does, which is celebrate the heroic people from all walks of life — Clara Barton, the Tuskegee Airmen, Wild Bill Hickok, Alan Shepard, Elvis Presley, Harriet Tubman — an amazing and wonderful array.

Even the mild NeverTrumps, such as Rich Lowry, were impressed.

A superb speech, tough but appropriately so, gave our forefathers their due, invoked the wonders of American culture, and accurately stated the stakes of the culture war—Trump’s best since Warsaw — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 4, 2020

Here’s the full transcript, with broken up little videos of the different passages.

Yet in the midst of that, that reminder of what made America great — something that was common knowledge in the pre-COVID, pre-wokester era — the New York Times could only call the speech “dark and divisive” and express its deep upset that Trump didn’t spend his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore talking about the coronavirus instead. Here’s the paper of record’s funhouse mirror take:

Breaking News: President Trump delivered a dark and divisive speech at Mount Rushmore, leaning into the culture wars and barely mentioning the pandemic.https://t.co/03WOgau4Zx — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2020

The paper was especially upset that he called out “far-left fascism.” Apparently any rejection of looters, rioters, cancel culture, and all the cultural rot in our educational system is “divisive,” and these miscreants just wanted to be included, and not including them hurt their feelings.

Nope, not in the real world, it didn’t. Some of them probably took it as a compliment. But divisive it was not, given that they’re the ones doing the rejecting by their outrageous acts and dirty libels. And as for dark, yes, dark on the dark forces because they are encroaching right now, toppling our statues, targeting our museums, erasing our history, yet the lion’s share of the speech was devoted to light and praise for the things Trump is passionate about, which is all the people and institutions that make America great. It was a speech loaded with uplift for everyone except those who hate the place.

The Times wasn’t the only one seeing “dark and divisive” — here’s longtime AP guy turned Atlantic essayist Ron Fournier with a cynical take:

My take on the Rushmore speech: Trump is like a man who’s about to lose his house to the bank — so, out of pique and self-loathing, he torches it. On his way out of office, he’s burning our house down — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) July 4, 2020

Here’s CNN’s self-beclowning bid to appear woke:

CNN are part of the lynch mob of the left! If people die they don’t care ! Same CNN who had no problem with Bernie or Obama visiting Rushmore CNN slights Mount Rushmore as ‘monument of two slaveowners’ after extolling its ‘majesty’ in 2016 https://t.co/49H0ybwGET #FoxNews — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) July 4, 2020

Ted Cruz easily took down this CNN pinhead:

Your network is literally arguing to tear down Mount Rushmore. And claiming that murderous, raping anarchists are a peaceful “street festival.” https://t.co/7JL2P1UV5W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 4, 2020

Here’s more seething:

A tiny man diminishes himself still further: Down in the polls and failing to control a raging pandemic @realDonaldTrump struggles to read a dark and divisive speech written by the ignorant racist Stephen Miller. #IndependenceFromTrump #BenedictDonald https://t.co/PsgEjSdu2r — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 4, 2020

Here’s a nakedly partisan canard, long discredited, from someone who’d rather take “patriotism” lessons from Antifa:

Yeah, I’m not taking lessons in patriotism from a guy who knew that a hostile foreign entity placed a bounty on US soldiers and refused (continues to refuse) to do anything about it or the pandemic that has killed 132k Americans. #Rushmore https://t.co/SDFCu3IJKn — Kim Nelson For Congress (@KimforSC) July 4, 2020

The hypocrisy was palpable.

Lowry pointed out the Times‘ double standard:

NYT: A project re-defining America on the basis of slavery and lying in important respects about our history—inspiring journalism A speech extolling America’s heroes and the wonders of its culture—dark and divisive pic.twitter.com/WXJ4lY7v7M — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 4, 2020

Here’s more double standard: Mount Rushmore was considered a wonderful place when President Obama visited – and marveled at the sculptures, and when Bernie Sanders visited and also was impressed.

Now Mount Rushmore itself is being reviled because President Trump is visiting it:

Neil Young opposes use of his music at Trump Mt Rushmore event: “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux” https://t.co/yC2TxBpVao pic.twitter.com/JXti1Bqf5r — The Hill (@thehill) July 4, 2020

It’s all a sputtering sheet show from the press and its political allies who sense danger to their position. Yet it’s also disgraceful. Here Trump was, offering them all a golden opportunity to dissociate themselves from the fascist left, and embrace the things they have always embraced – America’s singularity, its heroes, its achievements – and they’d rather sit in the mud and take potshots at Trump and even Mount Rushmore, just because President Trump went there. They’re crazed with their hatred of Trump and it makes them hate the entire country as a result. Voters should remember this in November.

