Trump’s health comes under question after West Point academy visit

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s health is under scrutiny after he showed signs of physical decline during a recent visit to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

During his 30 minute address on Saturday to military graduates, Trump struggled to guide a glass of water to his lips with his right hand and had to use his left hand for support.

Following Trump’s lethargic sounding speech, where he mispronounced General Douglas MacArthur’s name several times, the president appeared unsteady as he walked down the stage ramp.

Further speculation regarding Trump’s heath was fueled on Sunday when the president explained his cautious walk down the ramp.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail, and most importantly was very slippery,” Trump tweeted. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

The Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker questioned Trump’s explanation.

“Trump’s claim that the ramp had been ‘very slippery’ was inconsistent with the weather, which on Saturday in West Point, NY, was sunny and clear-skied. The grass plain on which the commencement took place was dry,” Rucker wrote.

With re-election around the corner, the 74-year-old president has been branding his Democratic rival Joe Biden as senile.

During an interview with ABC in May, Trump was asked to describe what his 77-year-old rival’s strongest quality is.

“Well I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump answered.

When asked about Biden’s weakest point, Trump responded he could talk “all day long.”

“First of all, he’s not mentally sharp enough to be president,” Trump said. “Russia and China do not want me to win, but Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive.”