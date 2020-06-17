Trump’s niece Mary to publish unflattering tell-all, president plans to sue

President Trump is weighing his options against his niece whose memoir paints him in a bad light.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

If President Donald Trump thought the upcoming tell-all by former National Security Adviser John Bolton was going to be bad PR, the soon-to-be-released memoir by his niece, Mary Trump, looks to be even worse.

News broke on Sunday that Mary Trump, 55, will release Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man on July 28.

The book paints Trump in a bad light, claiming Trump would “endanger or weaken” the U.S. to get reelected, The Daily Mail reports.

The publisher Simon & Schuster says Mary Trump explains in the book “how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office.”

“Simon & Schuster posted the book on Amazon, where it quickly soared up the charts with pre-sale orders,” The Daily Beast reports.

The president is looking into legal action against his niece, just as he did with Bolton. Trump warned Bolton on Monday that he could face a “criminal problem” if his tell-all book is released next week

According to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump had signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2001.

She signed the NDA “after litigation disputing Fred Trump’s estate… That NDA states she is not allowed to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald, Maryanne and Robert,” The Daily Beast reports.

Mary Trump is the daughter of the president’s brother Fred Trump, Jr., who died of alcoholism.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump political adviser, told The Daily Beast that the president will be more upset about his niece’s book than the one by Bolton.

“It’s about family, it’s a personal betrayal. The president has dealt with disgruntled past employees saying things and criticizing him. But in all my research — and I’m very well read on the Trumps — I’ve never seen something like this,” Nunberg said.