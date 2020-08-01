Twitter permanently bans neo-Nazi, Holocaust-denier David Duke

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke taunted by hecklers in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Twitter permanently banned American neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist, Holocaust-denier and former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.

By JNS

Twitter announced on Friday that it has permanently banned white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for “repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

“This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

Prior to being banned, Duke’s account had more than 53,000 followers.

The Anti-Defamation League has labeled Duke as “perhaps America’s most well-known racist and anti-Semite.”

Twitter has come under fire in recent days after a representative of the company told the Israeli Knesset that it is censoring U.S. President Donald Trump, but not Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction.