Two members of far-right American boogaloo group arrested for trying to sell weapons to Hamas

Members of the far-right Boogaloo group wanted to raise money for their domestic, anti-government movement.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Two Americans were arrested by the FBI for allegedly trying to sell weapons to the Hamas terrorist organization to raise money for their far-right movement which wants to overthrow the U.S. government.

Michael Solomon, 30, of North Carolina, and Benjamin Teeter, 22, of Minnesota, are members of the Boogaloo movement who call themselves the “Boojahideen.” They wanted to supply Hamas with weapons because they knew it as an anti-American group, said the charge sheet.

“This case can only be understood as a disturbing example of the old adage, ‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend,’” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the National Security Division said in a statement.

What the suspects didn’t know was that they had made their June offer to supply “untraceable” weapons and parts to an undercover agent. They allegedly wanted money to buy a place where their group could train for their goal of leading the United States to a second civil war, said the federal prosecutors.

“The FBI is committed to stopping acts of violence against law enforcement officers or anyone else in our communities,” said Jill Sanborn, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division.

“The defendants, in this case, were willing to work with Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, in order to get money for potential acts of violence here in the U.S.”

According to a New York Times exposé last month by Leah Sottile, the term “Boogaloo” comes from a 1984 breakdancing movie called “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” that has somehow come to mean a coming war in America set off by a hodge-podge of anti-government groups ranging from white supremacists to anti-vaxxers to those convinced that the Covid-19 pandemic is a government hoax threatening their freedom.

The movement’s followers, Boogalooers, or Boogaloo Bois, have no leader, she writes, and actually consists of many different groups that seem to have different agendas, including ones that are anti-racist and pro-climate protection.

However, “If there is one thing that binds the Boogaloo together besides guns and Hawaiian shirts, it is a firm anti-authority, anti-law-enforcement stance — and a willingness, if not an outright desire, to bring about the collapse of American society,” she wrote – in order to save it. And with the Constitution’s Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) being sacred to them, many are very well armed.

They thrive mostly online, but the steady diet of rioting over the last few months in cities across the United States ostensibly for racial and social justice has brought some into the streets as well. Depending on the area, some go out with their guns and pose as protectors of their communities against looters. Others want to use the protests as a cover to start killing police officers and others that represent government authority.

One Boogaloo boi, Steven Carillo, is awaiting trial for allegedly murdering one police officer and wounding another in a drive-by shooting during a Black Lives Matter riot in Oakland, California in late May. While trying to arrest him, he allegedly killed another officer and seriously wounded a second one.