Multiple rockets fired from Gaza into Israeli territory

Hamas has publicly threatened the Jewish state in the run up to Israel’s extension of sovereignty over communities in Judea and Samaria.

By Associated Press

The Israeli military on Sunday said three rockets were fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries.A third projectile was intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas terror targets in Gaza.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Gaza’s Iran-bankrolled terror faction Hamas had recently expressed willingness to agree to a truce with Israel.

Notwithstanding ongoing discussions through mediators, terror groups in the strip, which include Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Sword of Islam, in addition to Hamas, continue to fire rockets at Israel.

Tensions have also been rising as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to extend Israeli sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.