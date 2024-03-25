UK: Pro-Palestinian activists doxx Jewish boy over Purim costume

Boy dressed as IDF soldier during Purim holiday in Hebron on March 24, 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Jewish boy dressed as IDF soldier for Purim holiday sparks uproar among anti-Israel activists.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel activists in the UK and pro-Palestinian social media users took aim at a British Jewish boy Monday, after he was spotted dressed as an IDF soldier for the Purim holiday.

The boy was photographed wearing his costume in Stamford Hill, a London neighborhood with a significant Jewish population and one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities in Britain.

Dilly Hussain, deputy editor of the UK-based Muslim “5Pillars” blog, shared the unedited and unblurred photograph of the boy to his more than 110,000 followers on Twitter/X.

A Jewish boy was seen walking around Olinda Road mosque in Stamford Hill dressed as an IDF soldier carrying a toy assault rifle for Purim. pic.twitter.com/ncrRXhEtzb — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) March 25, 2024

Another account, the Lebanon-based “War Monitor,” shared the photograph with its over 900,000 followers, writing: “Jewish child walking around Olinda Road mosque in Stamford Hill, London, dressed as an ‘IDF’ member carrying an assault rifle. Disgusting and despicable behaviour as usual from these people.”

Some users called on Britain’s counterterrorism police to investigate the child in question, comparing him to terrorists.

A number of social media users called the boy a “Nazi,” with some making explicit death threats.

“Looks like a terrorist,” one user wrote. “Kill him.”

The posts critical of the boy drew a backlash, with other users calling on London Metropolitan Police to extend protection to the boy featured in the photographs, noting that he could be targeted for attacks over his costume.