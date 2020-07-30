‘Unorthodox’ actress gets Emmy nod for role

Haas plays Esther, a young woman who escapes the restrictive life of her ultra-Orthodox community.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli actress Shira Haas. 25, received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the Netflix hit “Unorthodox.” The nominations were announced Tuesday.

Also competing alongside Haas for Best Actress in a Limited Series is Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Kerry Washington and Octavia Spencer.

A video of Haas waiting to hear the nominations shows her jumping up and down on her bed when she learns the news. With her in the short clip is Amit Rahav, who plays her husband in the series. The two live only three minutes apart in Tel Aviv.

“I heard the crazy news just like you. I’m in shock, I’m still trying to digest it and find the words,” she told Israel’s Channel 13.

“I thank you so much for all the love and support,” she said. “I have no words, and I hope to find them soon. Thank you very much.”

Haas plays Esther, a young woman who escapes the restrictive life of her ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and goes to Germany to pursue a music career.

The series has become a hit on Netflix and has been praised for its authenticity. Haas even learned Yiddish for the role.

The series is based on the book by the same name written by Deborah Feldman, who escaped the haredi life herself, moving to Berlin with her young son.