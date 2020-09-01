US Army suspends officer for mocking Holocaust on TikTok

Second Lt. Nathan Freihofer was suspended of “leadership authorities effective immediately, pending the results of the investigation.”

By JNS

The U.S. Army has suspended an officer who posted a video making a Holocaust joke to his more than 3 million subscribers on the video-sharing social-networking service TikTok.

“What’s a Jewish person’s favorite Pokémon character?” asks U.S. Army Second Lt. Nathan Freihofer, followed by a laugh.

“Ash,” he answers, referring to Ash Ketchum, the protagonist in the anime, and the remains of Jews who were gassed and cremated during the Holocaust in death and concentration camps.

“If you get offended, get the f*** out because it’s a joke,” adds Freihofer.

On Monday, the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division posted on Twitter that it is investigating the “vile remarks” and they’re “not indicative of the values we live by, and there is no place for racism or bigotry in our Army or our country.”

Additionally, the division said that Freihofer “has been suspended of any and all leadership authorities effective immediately, pending the results of the investigation.”