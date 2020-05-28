US Embassy advises citizens to steer clear of Judea and Samaria

“U.S. citizens should carefully consider risks to their personal safety and security when considering visits to sites and events that are potential targets.”

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. Embassy on Thursday advised U.S. citizens residing in or considering travel to Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip “to maintain a high level of vigilance and to take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.”

“Violence can occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, government checkpoints, markets and shopping facilities or government facilities,” the Embassy said.

“U.S. citizens should carefully consider risks to their personal safety and security when considering visits to sites and events that are potential targets.”

U.S. government personnel in Israel are not allowed to travel to Judea and Samaria with the exception of some main routes. The U.S. government prohibits its employees from traveling to Gaza.

The alert issued by the Embassy did not give a specific reason for its travel warning. There have been several attacks in recent weeks but they have targeted Israel citizens.

However, the Palestinian Authority recently announced it was cancelling all agreements with the U.S. and Israel.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on May 19 that the Palestinian side is “absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements.”

The Trump administration has been a firm supporter of Israel, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, supporting Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights and most recently expressing support for an Israeli move to annex parts of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.