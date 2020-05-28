US ends sanctions waiver on Iranian nuclear projects

“A regime that just days ago invoked ‘The Final Solution’ and which regularly threatens to wipe Israel off the map must never obtain a nuclear weapon,” said Secretary of State Pompeo.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday that the U.S. is ending the sanctions waiver for all remaining nuclear projects related to the 2015 Iran deal (JCPOA).

“The Iranian regime has continued its nuclear brinkmanship by expanding proliferation sensitive activities. These escalatory actions are unacceptable and I cannot justify renewing the waiver for these JCPOA-related activities as a result,” Pompeo said.

The projects include the Arak reactor conversion, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran Research Reactor, and the export of Iran’s spent and scrap research reactor fuel. Companies involved in these projects have 60 days to cease operations before the sanctions waiver ends.

“There were basically quite a larger number of projects that had begun under the JCPOA for which U.S. waivers were in place, and those waivers have gradually been taken down one by one with this as the latest step in that progression,” said Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation Chris Ford.

Pompeo also announced the sanctioning of two leaders of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program – Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar. “Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned,” he said.

“A regime that just days ago invoked ‘The Final Solution’ and which regularly threatens to wipe Israel off the map must never obtain a nuclear weapon. The United States welcomes the international community’s widespread condemnation of the regime’s recent anti-Semitic statements. The regime’s vile rhetoric only strengthens the international community’s resolve to counter its threats,” Pompeo said.

Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said, “No country that threatens to annihilate Israel or any nation should be allowed the means to do so. The United States stands with Israel and many other partners around the world in ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. We have taken another step in that direction today with our decisions regarding Iran’s nuclear program.”