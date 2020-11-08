US group looks to compile list of Trump supporters for possible reprisal

The site came to prominence after Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

It sounds like something out of the Soviet Union. A U.S. group seeking to compile a list of supporters and employees of President Donald Trump launched a Twitter account and website last week. It’s asking for public support for the endeavor.

The Trump Accountability Project aims to make sure that the public “never forgets those who furthered the Trump agenda.” The group’s Twitter account called for the public to “help out” by visiting the site and signing up for email updates.

Trump officials have already begun the effort to hide their records. We will not let that happen. Help out here: https://t.co/LnVfdccYeQ (And if you’re a software engineer or can otherwise help us archive a large number of Trump campaign/administration staffer Tweets, DM us) https://t.co/rYa4B5jC3n — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 6, 2020

“And if you’re a software engineer or can otherwise help us archive a large number of Trump campaign/administration staffer Tweets, DM [direct message] us,” the group tweeted.

The Trump Accountability Project’s site states that the organization’s mission is to “not allow the following groups of people to profit from their experience.”

The targeted groups will include “Individuals who worked for the Trump for President campaign, Republican National Committee, and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020.”

“Individuals who worked in any role as a political appointee in the Trump Administration,” and “Individuals who used their massive personal wealth and influence to bundle money for Trump.”

The group does not explain exactly how they plan to hold Trump supporters accountable

“Those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart,” the site reads.

“The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site came to prominence after left-wing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

According to The Federalist, former Obama campaign staffer Michael Simon replied to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, writing, “Yes we are,” with a link to the Trump Accountability Project website.

“Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them – everyone.” Simon allegedly deleted the tweet, but other Twitter users posted screenshots of the interaction.

Attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon posted screenshots showing that the original version of the site was more extreme than the version currently available to the public.

The original version of the site had listed judges appointed by Trump and anyone who had donated to him as targets to be “held accountable.”

And here: (left is original). Evidently they figured out, at a minimum, that putting judges and donors on an enemies list was probably a bad idea. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/UZxmRlgojq — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) November 7, 2020

“Evidently they figured out, at a minimum, that putting judges and donors on an enemies list was probably a bad idea,” tweeted McAdoo Gordon.