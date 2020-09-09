US sells ambassador home in Israel, securing Jerusalem move

The 4th of July celebration in the backyard of the U.S. ambassador's residence in Herzliya Pituach, June 30, 2011. (GPO/Amos Ben Gershom)

The sprawling seaside compound in the upscale town of Herzliya had an asking price of over $80 million, according to reports.

By Associated Press

The U.S. Embassy said Tuesday the State Department has sold the ambassador’s official residence near Tel Aviv — a decision that cements the embassy’s controversial move to Jerusalem.

In an announcement, the embassy did not identify the buyer or disclose the sale price. But media had said the sprawling seaside compound in the upscale town of Herzliya had an asking price of over $80 million.

“The buyer was was selected solely on the basis of having submitted the highest and best offer. The selected buyer and the unsuccessful bidders have been notified,” it said.

A report in the Israeli financial news outlet Globes identified the buyer as U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a major supporter and financial backer of President Donald Trump. Representatives for Adelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, shortly after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Ambassador David Friedman, a long-time supporter of Israel’s settlement movement, played a leading role in the embassy’s move. The official residence is expected to be vacated in spring 2021, the embassy said.

Most foreign delegations have their embassies in Tel Aviv because of Jerusalem’s contested status.

Israel’s parliament, supreme court, president’s residence and most ministries are headquartered in Jerusalem.