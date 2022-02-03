US updated Israel before assassinating ISIS leader

Image from video provided by, and partially redacted to withhold sensitive military information, by the Department of Defense on Feb. 3, 2022, shows the compound before a raid where Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed. (Department of Defense via AP)

“The world is safer,” Prime Minister Bennett stated.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. informed Israel in advance of the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayishi on Wednesday in the village of Atma in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Hebrew-language news sites and agencies reported.

Also known as Abdullah Kardash, he held the “Israel file” in the terrorist organization.

Defense Minister Bnei Gantz, who is currently in Bahrain, said it was an “important and courageous operation.”

The U.S. forces carried out a “determined and courageous operation,” which sent “an important message to the world that when America wants to do it, it can.”

It was the largest U.S. military operation in Syria since the 2019, when former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was assassinated by the U.S. in Idlib province, in a village near the village of Atma where his successor was killed Wednesday night.

President Joe Biden told reporters that the operation removed a major threat to the world, vowing that the U.S. will continue to persue senior ISIS and other terrorists wherever they may be.

“The U.S. has the capabilities to reach out to any terrorist threat and eliminate it, no matter where they try to hide around the world,” the president said, adding that no American soldier was injured in Wednesday’s operation.

“The world is a safer place now that the leader of ISIS has been eliminated. I commend our great ally the United States and the brave American soldiers for executing this daring operation,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted.

“We must continue the global fight against terror — with strength & determination.”