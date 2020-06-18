‘Wacko’ Bolton spells trouble for Trump as damning book details emerge

Among the book’s allegations are that President Donald Trump gave “personal favors to dictators he liked.”

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Excerpts of John Bolton’s The Room Where it Happened have reached the press. If they are an indication of what’s in the rest of the 592-page memoir, the Trump administration has a big headache in store when the book goes on sale next week.

Among the book’s allegations are that President Donald Trump regularly gave “personal favors to dictators he liked” and begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection by buying large amounts of U.S. agriculture goods.

“Trump, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton writes.

Bolton also said that Trump was OK with detention camps set up for the minority Uighur Muslim population in China. “Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton writes.

The allegation comes a day after Trump signed into law an act authorizing sanctions against Chinese officials over the mass detention of Uighur Muslims. Beijing has threatened consequences over the “malicious” law.

On Thursday, Trump ridiculed Bolton and his book in a tweet. He called Bolton a “wacko” and “exceedingly tedious” and said the book was full of lies and “fake stories.”

Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

However, Trump is aware of the coming public relations nightmare and has warned that by publishing the book, his former national security adviser is breaking the law. The U.S. government is suing to stop the book from reaching the public.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department sought an emergency injunction to block the release of Bolton’s book, saying he purposely ignored a review process and the book contains classified material, though it has been checked for such material according to reports.